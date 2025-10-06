For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An international network suspected of smuggling tens of thousands of stolen phones from the UK has been disrupted by police.

The Metropolitan Police said it is the largest operation to tackle phone theft in London.

The criminal organisation is believed to have smuggled up to 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China over the past 12 months – around 40 per cent of all phones stolen in the capital, the Met said on Monday.

The force launched Operation Echosteep in December 2024 after a box containing about 1,000 iPhones being shipped to Hong Kong was found at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport.

Officers discovered almost all the phones had been stolen, police said.

They intercepted further shipments and used forensic evidence found on the packages to identify the suspects.

A man was charged with handling stolen goods after being stopped with 10 suspected stolen phones at Heathrow Airport on September 20, the force added.

open image in gallery Up to 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China over the past 12 months, around 40 per cent of all phones stolen in London ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

Officers also discovered two iPads, two laptops and two Rolex watches.

Further inquiries revealed the same man had travelled between London and Algeria more than 200 times in two years, police said.

Two other men aged in their 30s were arrested three days later in north-east London on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A number of phones were found in their car – and around 2,000 more devices were found at properties linked to the suspects.

They were subsequently charged and remanded in custody, police said.

Two more men, also in their 30s, were arrested on September 25 on suspicion of money laundering and handling stolen goods after Met officers recovered about £40,000 in cash at a phone shop in Seven Sisters Road, Islington, north London.

Officers also seized a number of stolen devices during the search.

The men have since been bailed pending further investigation, police said.

Officers carried out a total of 46 arrests following a two-week operation, including 11 arrests made while police tackled criminal gangs robbing delivery vans for the new iPhone 17.

open image in gallery Boxes of phones discovered at Heathrow warehouse ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

Another 15 people were arrested over the past week on suspicion of theft, handling stolen goods and conspiracy to steal, the Met said.

More than 30 suspected devices were also found during searches at 28 properties across London and Hertfordshire.

The Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan thanked the force for “responding to Londoners’ concerns”, with the Met adding robberies and thefts in London have dropped by 13 per cent and 14 per cent respectively so far this year.

“This is, without doubt, the largest operation of its kind in UK history, and it was humbling to see first-hand how the Met are going after the leaders of international smuggling gangs as well as the street robbers and snatchers fuelling this industrial-scale crime,” Sir Sadiq said.

“Thanks to our record funding, the Met are boosting visible neighbourhood policing across London and deploying specialist operations in hotspot areas like Westminster and the West End, where nearly 40 per cent of phone thefts occur.

“This crackdown has already led to hundreds of arrests and thousands of handsets seized, contributing to a 13 per cent drop in theft and robbery across London in the first quarter of this year.”

But Sir Sadiq also called on the mobile phone industry to assist authorities by making it impossible for smugglers to use stolen phones.

open image in gallery Bodyworn footage of a suspect being arrested in the operation ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

“Criminals are making millions by repurposing stolen phones and selling them abroad, with many still able to access cloud services,” Sir Sadiq said.

“It’s simply too easy and too profitable.

“I will continue to call on the mobile phone industry to go harder and faster in designing out this crime by making stolen devices unusable.

“We need co-ordinated global action to shut down this trade and build a safer London for everyone.”

Detective Inspector Mark Gavin, the senior investigating officer for Operation Echosteep, said: “Finding the original shipment of phones was the starting point for an investigation which uncovered an international smuggling gang which we believe could have been responsible for exporting up to 40 per cent of all the phones stolen in London.

“Behind every one of those phones is a victim.

“People keep their lives on their phones, and it can be heartbreaking when they’re stolen.

“We heard from people who had lost photos of deceased relatives and others who were violently assaulted during robberies.”

DI Gavin added smugglers specifically targeted Apple products because of their profitability overseas, with street thieves being paid up to £300 per handset and stolen devices being sold for up to 5,000 dollars (£3,711) in China.

open image in gallery The force launched Operation Echosteep in December 2024 to intercept the stolen phones ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

This comes as cities around the world face a surge in mobile phone theft, with around 80,000 devices stolen in London last year, the Met said.

Commander Andrew Featherstone, the Met’s lead for tackling phone theft, said: “This is the largest crackdown on mobile phone theft and robbery in the UK in the most extraordinary set of operations of this kind that the Met has ever undertaken.

“We’ve dismantled criminal networks at every level, from street-level thieves to international organised crime groups exporting tens of thousands of stolen devices each year.

“Londoners deserve to feel safe, and this is a clear sign of the Met’s commitment to protecting them and driving down crime.

“We’ve shown how serious we are about tackling this issue, but we need more help from the industry.

“We’re calling on phone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung to do more to support us and protect their customers — especially around phone security and re-use.”

Crime and policing minister Sarah Jones said the operation sent a “clear message” to criminals involved in phone theft and smuggling, adding: “If you’re involved in phone theft, be it on the streets, behind shop counters, or part of an organised crime gang, we’re coming after you.

“I want to see more of these large-scale interventions, which is why we’re putting more police on the streets and arming them with stronger powers to track down the criminals responsible and make our streets safer.”