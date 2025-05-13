For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A pensioner who has spent nearly 40 years behind bars has had his murder conviction overturned in what’s thought to be the longest-running miscarriage of justice in British history.

Peter Sullivan was convicted of murdering Diane Sindall in Bebington, near Merseyside, in August 1986, but new tests revealed his DNA was not present in samples preserved from the crime scene.

Now aged 68, he has served 38 years in prison and has previously tried to overturn his conviction twice, over concerns around analysis of bite marks and the manner in which his police interviews were conducted.

Sullivan appealed against his conviction for a third time – 17 years after his first attempt to overturn it – after the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) referred his case to the Court of Appeal.

open image in gallery Diane Sindall was brutally killed after she left work in Bebington, Merseyside, in August 1986 ( Merseyside Police )

Quashing the conviction, Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Goss and Mr Justice Bryan, quashed the conviction, stating they had “no doubt that it is both necessary and expedient in the interests of justice” to accept the new DNA evidence.

He said: “In the light of that evidence, it is impossible to regard the appellant’s conviction as safe.”

As the decision was given, Mr Sullivan, who attended the hearing via videolink from HMP Wakefield, held his hand to his mouth and appeared tearful while members of his family embraced.

In a statement through his solicitor, he said he was not “angry” or “bitter”, and added: “What happened to me was very wrong but does not detract that what happened was a heinous and most terrible loss of life.

A part-time florist and barmaid, Ms Sindall was brutally raped and murdered after she had finished a shift at the pub. The 21-year-old, who was engaged to be married, had started walking to a petrol station after her van had broken down when she met her attacker.

She was beaten to death, with her body left partially clothed and mutilated in a “frenzied” assault. Some of her belongings were later found burnt in woodland on Bidston Hill, about five miles away.

open image in gallery Kim Smith, sister of Peter Sullivan, said they had lost him for 39 years ( Ben Whitley/PA )

Semen which was discovered on her abdomen had been partly diluted by rainfall, and therefore had not been possible to test until 2024.

It was alleged during his 1987 trial that Mr Sullivan had spent the day drinking heavily after losing a darts match, and had armed himself with a crowbar before a chance encounter with Miss Sindall.

Mr Sullivan, who was aged 29 at the time, initially denied the attack but later signed a confession, but has since maintained his innocence. He was convicted on the basis of his retracted admission, circumstantial evidence around his whereabouts, and the assertion that a bite mark appeared to match his teeth.

He was jailed for life and has remained behind bars, despite being handed a minimum term of 16 years.

In November the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said that Sullivan’s conviction had been referred to the Court of Appeal on the basis of DNA evidence.

Samples taken at the time of the murder were re-examined and a DNA profile that did not match Sullivan was found, the commission said.

open image in gallery His conviction was quashed at an appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice ( PA Archive )

Sullivan applied to the body to have his case re-examined in 2021, raising concerns about police interviews, bite mark evidence and the murder weapon.

He claimed he had not been provided with an appropriate adult during interviews and was initially denied legal representation.

Speaking to the court, his barrister Jason Pitter KC said that Mr Sullivan was “mentally handicapped” and a well-known fantasist, and gave “blatantly wrong answers and inconsistencies” when questioned.

“To summarise, the appellant was extremely vulnerable in an interrogative situation, because of his limited intellectual functioning, combined with his problems with self-expression, his disposition to acquiesce, to yield, to be influenced, manipulated and controlled and his internal pressure to speak without reflection and his tendency to engage in make-believe to an extreme extent.”

He continued: “What he was saying was nonsense, in plain terms.”

Merseyside police confirmed that 260 men have been eliminated from their inquiry since it was reopened in 2023 and that none of Miss Sindall’s loved ones are implicated.

The court heard that an unknown man called police after the murder to say he had stolen and burned her clothes, but he later retracted the account and the information was discounted because of bite mark evidence gathered as part of the prosecution.

In written submissions for the hearing on Tuesday, the CPS said the new DNA evidence is “reliable” and that it “does not seek to argue that this evidence is not capable of undermining the safety of Mr Sullivan’s conviction”.

Duncan Atkinson KC, for the CPS, said: “The respondent considers that there is no credible basis on which the appeal can be opposed, solely by reference to the DNA evidence.

open image in gallery The memorial stone for Diane Sindall on Borough Road in Birkenhead, Wirral ( PA )

“On the contrary, the DNA evidence provides a clear and uncontroverted basis to suggest that another person was responsible for both the sexual assault and the murder.”

When asked by one of the three judges overseeing the appeal, Mr Justice Goss, whether he could conceive of a basis on which Sullivan would have been prosecuted if the DNA evidence was available at the time, Mr Atkinson replied: “No.”

Speaking outside court, Mr Sullivan’s solicitor Sarah Myatt said: “This is an unprecedented and historic moment.

“Our client Peter Sullivan is the longest-serving victim of a miscarriage of justice in the UK

“He has endured nearly 40 years in a category A prison for a truly horrific crime that he did not commit.

“Today, justice has been at last served, and his conviction has been quashed.”

Kim Smith, his sister, told reporters outside the Court of Appeal: “We lost Peter for 39 years and at the end of the day it’s not just us, Peter hasn’t won and neither has the Sindall family. They’ve lost their daughter, they are not going to get her back.”