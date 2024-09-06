Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Heiress Paula Leeson ‘unlawfully killed by husband’ blocking him from £4m inheritance

Donald McPherson, 51, was previously cleared of Ms Leeson’s murder

Alexander Butler
Friday 06 September 2024 09:48
Paula Leeson died in 2017
Paula Leeson died in 2017 (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A judge has ruled wealthy heiress Paula Leeson was unlawfully killed by her husband blocking him from inheriting her £4.4m estate.

Ms Leeson, 47, was found dead in a swimming pool while staying at a holiday cottage with husband Donald McPherson in remote western Denmark.

More follows on this breaking news story...

