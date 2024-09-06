Heiress Paula Leeson ‘unlawfully killed by husband’ blocking him from £4m inheritance

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A judge has ruled wealthy heiress Paula Leeson was unlawfully killed by her husband blocking him from inheriting her £4.4m estate.

Ms Leeson, 47, was found dead in a swimming pool while staying at a holiday cottage with husband Donald McPherson in remote western Denmark.

More follows on this breaking news story...