Man in court accused of encouraging terrorism over alleged Telegram posts
Paul Martin, 59, appeared in court charged with encouraging terrorism, possessing articles for the purposes of terrorism, and possessing a stun gun.
A man has been appeared at the Old Bailey accused of encouraging terrorism over alleged social media posts about starting an armed uprising against the UK government during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Paul Martin, 59, appeared in court on Friday charged with encouraging terrorism, possessing articles for the purposes of terrorism, and possessing a stun gun.
His trial was set for October 13 at the same of the court and a preliminary hearing was listed for July 4.
It is alleged that Martin, of Suffolk Road, Croydon, posted messages in a Telegram group called “The Resistance UK” under the username “Perpetual Truth”.
Between December 15 2020 and September 29 2021, he allegedly discussed gathering a militia and weapons and attacking members of government and intervening police.
Martin is further charged with possessing a dagger, a knife, two crossbows and crossbow bolts which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that he intended to use them for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts.
The charge spans the same time period.
He is also charged with possessing a weapon on September 28 2021 that discharged a noxious liquid, gas or other thing, namely a stun gun.
Martin was conditionally released to next appear in court for the preliminary hearing.