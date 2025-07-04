Man denies amassing armoury of weapons and trying to whip up pandemic uprising

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has denied trying to whip up an armed uprising against the UK government during the Covid-19 pandemic and amassing an armoury of weapons, including a dagger, knife, and two crossbows.

Paul Martin, 60, appeared in court on Friday charged with encouraging terrorism, possessing articles for the purposes of terrorism, and possessing a stun gun.

It is alleged that Martin, of Suffolk Road, Croydon, posted some 16,000 messages in a Telegram group called “The Resistance UK” under the username “Perpetual Truth”.

Between December 15 2020 and September 29 2021, he allegedly discussed gathering a militia and weapons and attacking members of government and police.

At the same time, Martin allegedly possessed a dagger, a knife, two crossbows and arrows which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that he intended to use them for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts.

He is also charged with possessing a weapon on September 28 2021 that discharged a noxious liquid, gas or other thing, namely a stun gun.

The bearded and bespectacled defendant, who wore his long grey hair in a ponytail, confirmed his identity during the Old Bailey hearing before Judge Richard Marks KC.

He went on to plead not guilty to all three charges against him.

Martin, who is on conditional bail, faces a two-week trial from October 13 at the same court.