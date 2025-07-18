Former England captain Paul Ince gets 12 month ban after drink-drive crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former England captain Paul Ince, 57, has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £7,085 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The 57-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday where he admitted driving his black Range Rover while over the limit on June 28 in Neston, Cheshire.

District Judge Jack McGarva told Ince: "The message has got to be if you're going to drive you don't drink at all."

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a £2,000 statutory surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Ince posing for a selfie with a fan outside court (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

A police statement after the Ince was arrested said: “At around 5pm on Saturday 28 June, police were called following reports of a collision on Chester High Road, Neston.

“The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.

Arriving at court on Friday, he signed an autograph with a fan and posed for a selfie with another.

The former West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Liverpool midfielder won 53 caps for his country.

After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.