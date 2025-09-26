Brother of Noel and Liam Gallagher pleads not guilty to rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape.

Paul Gallagher, 59, has also pleaded not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences took place between 2022 and 2024, according to a charge sheet.

Mr Gallagher, of north London’s East Finchley, entered his pleas at Harrow Crown Court – which is sitting at Southwark Crown Court – on Friday.

He appeared in the dock wearing a suit and thick-rimmed glasses.

Mr Gallagher will face trial on 13 September 2027.

Paul Gallagher has never been involved with his brothers’ band Oasis ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

He is a year older than Noel and six years older than Liam.

While he has never been involved with Oasis, he was dropped from performing a DJ set at The Grand Social for an afterparty to coincide with the band’s reunion tour’s Dublin performances.

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced last August that they would reunite for the first time since dramatically parting ways in 2009.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour kicked off in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July and will end in Brazil in November.