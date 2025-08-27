Brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher appears in court charged with rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher has appeared in court charged with rape.

Paul Gallagher, 59, is also accused of three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, to counts of making a threat to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The Metropolitan Police said the alleged offences reportedly occurred between 2022 and 2024.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday wearing a black shirt and suit, he only spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

open image in gallery He is next due to appear at Harrow Crown Court in September ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

Gallagher is a year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam. He entered no pleas during the five-minute hearing.

District judge Louisa Cierciora granted him conditional bail, and he will next appear at Harrow Crown Court on 24 September.

While he has never been involved with Oasis, he was dropped from performing a DJ set at The Grand Social for an afterparty to coincide with the band’s reunion tour’s Dublin performances.

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced last August that they would reunite for the first time since dramatically parting ways in 2009.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour kicked off in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July, before moving on to Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

They are scheduled to perform concerts around the world including in major cities across the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Japan, before ending in Brazil in November.