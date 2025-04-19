Police investigating murder of woman in South Wales find her body

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police investigating the murder of a woman who was last seen leaving work a week ago have discovered her body.

Paria Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff at around 3pm on Saturday 12 April.

Her body was discovered by South Wales Police at an address in Penylan, Cardiff, on Saturday, the force said.

A 41-year-old man from Penylan has been charged with murder, preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

A 48-year-old woman from Australia Road, White City Estate, London, has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

They both appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Both have been remanded in custody until their next appearance at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday April 22.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, said: “This brings our search for Paria to a sad and tragic end. Paria’s family, all those who knew her, and those in her local community, will be deeply saddened and shocked by these latest developments. Family liaison officers are continuing to support Paria’s family.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward so far with information since our appeal was launched.

“There will continue to be detectives and crime scene investigators working in the Penylan area over the next week.”