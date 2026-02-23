Parents charged with murder of three-month-old son in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother and father have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son in London.

Emergency services were called to their home in North Finchley on 30 January around 11.30am, responding to a report of an unresponsive baby boy, ‘Baby A’, at a property on Kingsway. Both Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service workers attended the scene.

On arrival, paramedics performed emergency first aid, then rushed the baby to hospital with significant injuries. His parents, Dounia Chetaouat, 32, and Abdelkader Essid, 44, from Finchley, were arrested later that day on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The parents were charged with causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child and appeared at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on 2 February. They were both remanded into custody.

Baby A died in hospital last Tuesday despite medical efforts to save him. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Following the child’s death, his parents were subsequently charged with murder.

The baby’s parents are expected to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court at 2pm today.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call 101 or message @MetCC on X with the reference CAD 2297/31JAN.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.