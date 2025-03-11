Alleged Palestinian militant to appear in court over illegal entry to UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An alleged Palestinian gunman who reportedly called for the slaughter of all Jews will appear in court over arriving in the UK on a small boat.

Abu Wadee, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas, was charged on Monday with knowingly arriving into the UK without leave and has been remanded in custody.

He was arrested by immigration enforcement officers on Sunday evening and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Ministers had been facing questions about his entry to the UK after the Mail on Sunday reported Wadee, who is believed to be in his mid-30s and from the city of Khan Yunis in Gaza, was thought to have been one of the 235 migrants picked up on four small boats in the Channel on Thursday morning.

The newspaper alleges that although he fled Gaza before the October 7 attacks in 2023, he appears to have been a prominent member of the so-called “Tyre-Burning Unit”, a militant group of Palestinian extremists who before the outbreak of war are believed to have regularly hurled firebombs and rocks at Israeli forces manning the border with Gaza.

It also reported Wadee posted a video on his Facebook page last September in which he is filmed calling for Allah to “punish (Jews) completely”.

In another picture posted on Facebook in March 2021, it is claimed Wadee stared into the camera while smoking a cigarette and brandishing an assault rifle with a telescopic sight.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism, which first flagged Wadee’s social media posts on X had said on Friday: “A jihadi whose stated ambition is ‘to die for the sake of Allah’ and prayed for the slaughter of all Jews must not be permitted to be at large in this country.

“The fact is that he has brazenly posted not only these views, but also his involvement in a Hamas-endorsed unit in Gaza on social media accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers.”

Following his arrest, the group added: “It is evident that he poses a threat to the safety of the Jewish community and to the British public more widely. Clearly he should not be at liberty in the UK.”

The group is asking the Home Office to confirm that the case will be expedited, and is seeking assurances over the expected time frame.

“We are also asking why nobody seemed to have worked out who he was until our investigators exposed him,” a spokesperson added.

The Mail claimed Wadee has a large following on social media, where his TikTok videos attract up to 2.5 million views.

He is alleged to have charted his journey from Gaza on the social media channel, including posting footage of his dinghy being approached by the Border Force vessel.

As part of his journey across Europe, he posted a picture of himself in Brussels on Valentine’s Day, and then in central Paris earlier this month.

A Home Office spokesperson had said: “The Government is committed to ending small boat crossings which undermine our border security, and restoring order to the asylum system to ensure that the rules are respected and enforced.

“The British public can be reassured that we take all steps necessary at all times to protect the nation’s security, including taking action in the Border Security Bill to give the police and immigration officers stronger powers to act where anyone poses a threat.”