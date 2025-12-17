For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have been arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in London after shouting “slogans involving calls for intifada”.

The Metropolitan Police said the pair were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences outside the Ministry of Justice building in Westminster on Wednesday evening.

A third person was arrested for obstructing police as they made the first two arrests for the chanting at the demonstration, the force added.

The arrests mark a change in approach from both the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police, who announced hours earlier that anyone chanting controversial slogans such as “globalise the intifada” would face arrest because the “context has changed” in the wake of the Bondi Beach and Manchester synagogue terror attacks.

Officers were seen walking into the crowd of around 100 people on Wednesday and taking individuals away to police vans.

open image in gallery The protest took place after police announced that anyone chanting ‘globalise the intifada’ would be arrested because the ‘context has changed’ in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack ( AFP/Getty )

In a statement issued on social media, the Met said: “There have been three arrests so far. Two people who shouted slogans involving calls for intifada were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences. A third person was arrested for obstructing the above arrests.”

It is alleged that father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people as they celebrated Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of light, on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police, while Naveed, 24, woke from a coma on Tuesday and was charged with a raft of offences, including 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack.

The UK’s chief rabbi welcomed the decision by two of the country’s biggest police forces as “an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric” seen on Britain’s streets.

But the move has also been decried as political repression by campaigners.

open image in gallery Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley issued a rare joint statement alongside GMP’s Chief Constable ( PA Wire )

In the rare joint statement issued on Wednesday, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada’, and those using it at future protests or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.

“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed – words have meaning and consequence.

“We will act decisively and make arrests.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis had this week called for a crackdown on hate speech, saying it had to be made clear that chants such as “globalise the intifada” are “unlawful”.

open image in gallery Ben Jamal from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said the decision by two of the country’s biggest police forces infringes on the right to protest ( PA Media )

Sir Ephraim, who is on his way to Australia to meet those impacted by the Sydney shootings, said: “This announcement is a most welcome development, and an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric we have seen on our streets, which has inspired acts of violence and terror.”

While the move was welcomed by Jewish groups, Ben Jamal from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said it infringes on the right to protest, describing it as “another low in the political repression of protest for Palestinian rights”.

He said the word intifada “means shaking off or uprising against injustice” and said the “implication that slogans used to support the liberation of the Palestinian people are only open to interpretation by groups who have maintained complicit support for Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people and denial of their rights, is deeply problematic”.

The American Jewish Committee describes the phrase as being “used by pro-Palestinian activists that calls for aggressive resistance against Israel and those who support Israel”.

open image in gallery Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis had this week called for a crackdown on hate speech ( PA Wire )

But its meaning is contested, and protesters claim it is a call to “shake off” colonialism and for a peaceful resistance to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and actions in Gaza.

A day after the Bondi attack, Sir Ephraim, who is also Chief Rabbi to the Commonwealth, said the meaning of the chant “globalise the intifada” was seen in that attack as well as the Yom Kippur attack at Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on 2 October.

The first funerals of the victims of the Hanukkah killings took place on Wednesday, including that of London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

open image in gallery Family grieve at the coffin of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim in the Bondi Beach mass shooting, during his funeral on Wednesday ( Getty )

The Community Security Trust, a charity which provides protection for Jews in Britain, said the police forces’ announcement comes “not a moment too soon” as it welcomed the “more robust response to violent language on protests”.

Prosecutors have said they will consider each case on its own merits, and go back to police with advice where there is not enough evidence to bring charges.

Britain’s human rights regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has said it will monitor closely how police forces enforce the decision to arrest people using the chant.