A further 24 people have been charged over showing support for banned group Palestine Action.

It brings the total number being prosecuted since the group was proscribed a terror group in July to 138.

The latest charges come ahead of a planned protest on Saturday where organisers have said they are expecting more than 1,000 people to gather in London’s Parliament Square, holding signs saying, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Frank Ferguson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We continue to make swift decisions in all cases where arrests have been made and are expecting more charges in the coming weeks.

“The public has a democratic right to protest peacefully in this country, and thousands of people continue to do just that on a regular basis without breaking terrorism laws.

“However, Palestine Action is now a proscribed terrorist organisation and those who choose to show support for the group will be subject to criminal proceedings under the Terrorism Act.

“When protest conduct crosses the line from lawful activity into criminality, we have a duty to enforce the law.

“People should consider the real-life consequences of choosing to support Palestine Action, and ahead of the weekend, we continue to urge people to think very carefully about their actions at protests.”

Police say those showing support for Palestine Action this weekend “will be arrested” ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police have warned that those who show support for Palestine Action at Saturday’s protest “will be arrested” and that the force has the resources to do so, despite the large number of people expected to attend.

“Palestine Action is a group that has been proscribed by the UK Government. It is a criminal offence to be a member of it or to express support for it,” The Met’s deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said.

“Those participating in this protest and in previous such protests do so knowing that their actions are unlawful.

“I can be unequivocal, if you show support for Palestine Action – an offence under the Terrorism Act – you will be arrested.

“We have the officer numbers, custody capacity and all other resources to process as many people as is required.

“As we have shown in recent weeks, those arrested will be investigated and are very likely to be prosecuted.

“We have the plans and resources in place to deal with any eventuality. Attempts to overwhelm policing and the wider criminal justice system will not be successful.”