Pain, horror and heartbreak of tragic boys’ family as justice is done

The family of four young boys who died in a fire after being left alone by their mother has spoken of a three-year ordeal of “lies, delays and false narrative” over the tragedy.

Twins Bryson, Kyson, Logan and Leyton, aged four and three, died in fear and suffering after their mother Deveca Rose left them in a locked terraced house that caught fire on the evening of December 16 2021.

After Rose, 30, was jailed for 10 years at the Old Bailey, the children’s paternal family said that justice had been done.

Speaking outside court, step-grandmother Kerrie Hoath said the boys had been “cruelly taken away from us” by their mother.

On Rose, she said: “The disregard she showed towards our boys has been echoed throughout this whole trial as our family had to endure three years of lies, delays and false narratives.

“This time has been a nightmare and the toll it’s taken on our family cannot be overstated. We have heard speculation the fire was caused by lights on a Christmas tree, false claims the boys were left with a babysitter. We thank the jury for seeing past that and delivering us a true verdict.

“Bryson, Kyson, Logan and Leyton were left alone by their mother Deveca Rose. She has been found to be responsible for their deaths.”

She said the boys were “beautiful, loving children” who did not deserve what happened, adding: “The impact they have made on us in their short lives cannot be measured and will never be forgotten.

“We miss them every day and will always hold them in our hearts.

“While there will be better days to come, the hole that has been left by our children’s deaths cannot be filled.”

Rose sobbed in the dock with her hooded head buried in her arms as more members of the boys’ family described their heartbreak during the sentencing hearing.

In a statement read to the court, the boys’ father Dalton Hoath said the day he lost his sons was “the worst day of my life”.

He said: “Their lives had just begun but were cut so short. It was every parent’s nightmare. I am devastated.

“I cannot tell you how awful that was – I cannot put it into words. To be called to a house fire, being told your sons are in there and then having to see their tiny bodies at the hospital, afraid to touch them – they were very fragile.

“Then with a bit of hope for my other two sons Kyson and Bryson – they were still fighting. Yet another stab in the heart when they had gone too.

“I am not a great talker but even if I could, I can’t put it into words. I simply wanted to join them.”

Mr Hoath said he had struggled every minute since losing the boys and gone to some “very dark places”.

He went on: “It’s been a bad three years, thinking that everyone had forgotten about my boys. I couldn’t cope at times.

“I have been close to jumping off a bridge many times but with the help of my family I have been supported and they have brought me this far…

“I have tried to be some sort of normal for my own family now – I have two funny, awesome boys and a beautiful little girl with my partner. I live now for them.

“My future is not what it should be now – it never will be. I will never recover from losing my beautiful, funny, happy boys.

“The painful memories and images are etched in my brain, but I have to fight for all of us left behind and live with this massive pain in my heart until it is my time to meet with them again.

“It has never been more important than to treasure every minute with your children, as I now know that tragedies can happen.”

The children’s grandfather Jason Hoath said he was – and still is – “broken”.

He told the court: “That traumatic night will stay with me for the rest of my life, as it has done for nearly three years now.

“To see that house in an inferno and know four little ones were in there waiting to be rescued was just too painful to describe.

“I was at the hospital willing Kyson and Bryson to make it, only to just be devastated again as they slipped away after fighting so bravely.”

Great-grandmother Sally Johnson said that the “horror and pain” remained with her after her world was “shattered into tiny pieces”.

She said: “Their laughter, smiles, the way they all would hug me and tell me ‘We love you Nanny Sally’. These things are not easily forgotten.

“The thought of them crying and screaming out for help will haunt me forever. How frightened and scared they must of been although together still alone.

“My only comfort in this time of distress and sadness, is that they are now together forever and never need to be alone again.”

She added: “I am afraid I will never be able to forgive, on behalf of my little ones. I will only say their favourite word. Why?”