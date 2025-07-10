Appeal after £10,000 stolen from man at Paddington train station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

British Transport Police (BTP) has released images of suspects after £10,000 in cash was stolen from a man’s bag at Paddington railway station in London.

The 49-year-old man attended the station at around 9.30am on Friday, 20 June, and went to board a train.

Three women are understood to have followed the man, before walking through the carriage and departing at the opposite end.

The man noticed that the £10,000 in an envelope had gone missing from his rucksack after taking his seat on the train.

BTP has released images of the women who they believe could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the women is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 170 of 20th June.

According to Transport for London (TfL), theft remains the most common crime on public transport in the capital, with 22,816 theft offences between April 2024 and March 2025.

This is an increase of 1,170 offences compared to the previous year and accounts for approximately 48 per cent of the total number of the 47,964 offences that took place.