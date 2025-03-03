Beloved Paddington Bear statue stolen and smashed in half in creator’s hometown

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A beloved Paddington Bear statue at the heart of the character’s creator’s hometown was stolen and smashed in half.

The sculpture on a public bench in Michael Bond’s town of Newbury, West Berkshire, was taken and vandalised overnight on Saturday.

It was unveiled in the town centre in October ahead of the release of the film Paddington in Peru and quickly became a favourite attraction for children.

Two 22-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage and remain in custody, Thames Valley Police said.

A total of 23 statues of the marmalade-loving bear were originally installed across the country, but Newbury was the only place allowed to keep one permanently.

Lee Dillon, Liberal Democrat MP for Newbury, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Heartbreaking to see that Paddington in Newbury has been vandalised. He brings so much joy to our community.

“Just yesterday, I stopped to take a photo of him with my family. This senseless damage is so disappointing.”

Investigating officer Inspector Alan Hawkett, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, based at Newbury police station, said: “The Paddington Bear statue is a beloved part of Newbury so we have been doing everything we can to locate it and the offenders.

“I am delighted we have made two arrests and recovered the statue, which we will keep safe and support its restoration to its rightful place in Northbrook Street.

“In the meantime, Paddington is heading to Newbury police station for a much-needed marmalade sandwich.

“Anyone with information about the theft and criminal damage should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250102626.

“Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our investigation so far and shared their memories of the statue with us.”