Oxford University student arrested after chanting ‘put the Zios in the ground’

A student from the University of Oxford filmed allegedly chanting for Gaza to “put the Zios in the ground” has been arrested.

It is understood that the student has also been suspended by the university.

The remarks were allegedly made at a central London march on Saturday.

Videos appear to show the man telling the crowd: “A steadfast and noble resistance in Palestine and in Gaza to look to, to be inspired by and – I don’t want to yap for too long – but a chant that we’ve been workshopping in Oxford that maybe you guys want to join in.

“It goes ‘Gaza, Gaza make us proud, put the Zios in the ground’.”

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Officers investigating chants filmed at a Palestine Coalition demonstration in central London on Saturday, 11 October, have made an arrest.

open image in gallery The student remains in police custody ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

“A 20-year-old man was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire on Wednesday 15 October, on suspicion of inciting racial hatred. He remains in police custody.”

The force confirmed only one arrest had been made in relation to the incident.

A university spokesperson said: “An Oxford University student was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday 15 October.

“The precise basis for the arrest has not yet been disclosed to the University.

“While the University cannot comment on individual student cases, it has the power to take immediate and proportionate action including, as appropriate, suspending a student from membership of the University, whenever serious concerns are raised.

“Oxford University is unequivocal: there is no place for hatred, antisemitism or discrimination within our community, and we will always act to protect the safety and dignity of our students.”