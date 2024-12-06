Musician Slowthai tells jury that rape allegations against him are ‘not true’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai has refuted allegations that he and a friend raped two women at a house party after a gig, describing the claims as “just not true”.

The musician, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, 29, and his co-accused Alex Blake-Walker, 27, are on trial at Oxford Crown Court where they deny three joint charges of rape and one of sexual assault against two women.

Jurors have been told how Frampton had performed at The Bullingdon music venue in Oxford on the evening of September 7 2021.

Following the gig, the two complainants went to Frampton’s tour bus before heading to their friend’s house for a party – with Frampton and Blake-Walker joining the group.

Frampton, Blake-Walker and the two complainants then went on to the roof of the property, where it is claimed that the rapes took place.

The prosecution alleges Blake-Walker raped the first complainant while being encouraged by Frampton, and that Frampton twice raped the second complainant while being encouraged by Blake-Walker.

It is said they both sexually assaulted the woman whom Frampton is alleged to have raped.

Giving evidence to the court, Frampton denied encouraging Blake-Walker to rape the first complainant, telling the jury: “What was happening between them two wasn’t anything to do with me.”

He agreed that sexual activity had taken place between him and the second complainant but insisted she had been consenting.

Frampton said: “I know she was consenting, there wasn’t a question.

“The energy she was giving me wasn’t of someone who was not consenting. She was giving me eye contact.

“She was the one who initiated oral sex. If there was a point where she didn’t want to give me oral sex, she would have stopped giving me oral sex because she was the one that initiated oral sex.”

He accepted that he and Blake-Walker had “fist-bumped” at the time but denied this was encouraging each other.

“We were both excited with what was happening,” Frampton said.

Frampton was asked about the allegation that he raped the complainant a second time, by pushing her up against a wall then to the floor.

He replied: “It was 50/50. We were laughing, we were smiling, we were looking into each other’s eyes. It is just not true.”

Under cross-examination from Heather Stangoe, prosecuting, Frampton disputed allegations the complainants have made against him and Blake-Walker.

Ms Stangoe asked: “Are these girls lying?”

Frampton replied: “Yes.”

He denied that he and Blake-Walker had talked about swapping, or that Blake-Walker had asked whether he could “have a turn” and that he had replied “after”.

The court heard Frampton left the roof after hearing noise from a window. He said he had intended to stay but was “kicked out” of the property.

Ms Stangoe asked: “You are sexually predatory, aren’t you?”

Frampton replied: “No.”

Ms Stangoe continued: “It didn’t matter to you. You went to that house for one purpose.”

Frampton said: “I went to have a good time and have fun. Having fun is having fun. There’s various ways to have fun.

“When we were on the roof, we were all having fun. There wasn’t any element of anything that seemed like it wasn’t fun.”

The incident was reported to police after Frampton and Blake-Walker left the property, with the two complainants later making video statements to police.

Frampton described being arrested and interviewed, then speaking to his then-partner.

“I explained I had cheated and I had been accused of raping the person I had cheated with,” he told the jury.

He spoke of being “heavily stressed” in police custody and said he had not slept much.

“I couldn’t believe what had unfolded, that these allegations were put against me,” he said.

“I was thinking about the fact I had cheated on my partner and my son.”

The court heard that a backlog of cases was behind the delay between the musician’s arrest and charge, which came when Frampton was in New York for a magazine shoot.

Frampton, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, and Blake-Walker, of Wallbutton Road, south-east London, deny three joint charges of rape and one of sexual assault against two women.

The trial continues.