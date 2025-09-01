For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an urgent investigation after two men were stabbed on the London Underground, British Transport Police (BTP) have said.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab injuries after being attacked at 3.40am on 30 August at Oxford Circus tube station. A 41-year-old man was then taken to hospital this morning following an incident in the same station, after police were called to the scene just after 1.30am.

Police say there are maintaining an “increased presence” at the tube station as a result of the attacks.

No arrests have been made. The BTP have issued an appeal for help to find a man they believe could have information on the incidents.

It is unclear whether the two attacks are linked.

open image in gallery Police issued a picture of this man, asking for help to find him ( British Transport Police )

DCI Gareth Davies said “There is absolutely no place for violence on the rail network, and detectives are working at pace to investigate these two connected incidents. Passengers will see an increased police presence at the station while officers carry out their enquiries.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these incidents take place or events leading up to, to get in touch and assist us with our enquiries. Any piece of information might be vital for our investigation.”

Oxford Circus station is one of the busiest tube stops in London, with upwards of 80,000 people tapping in every day during peak use.

Sitting on the junction of Regent Street and Oxford Street, with entrances on an four corners of the intersection, it is a vital stop to access two of London’s busiest streets. The station is served by three lines: Bakerloo, Central and Victoria.

It was previously reported that nearly 100 million people come through the station every year.

Officers urge witnesses, or anyone else with information who is yet to speak to police, to get in touch by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 49 of 31 August.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.