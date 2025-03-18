Man guilty of burglary over theft of £4.75m golden toilet from Blenheim Palace

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been found guilty over the theft of a £4.75 million gold toilet from Blenheim Palace.

The fully-functioning 18-carat toilet, which had been installed as an artwork at the Oxfordshire country house where Sir Winston Churchill was born, was stolen in a raid in the early hours of September 14 2019.

It was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and was a star attraction in an exhibition when it was stolen.

Jurors at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday found Michael Jones, 39, guilty of burglary.

Jones, from Oxford, visited the palace twice before the theft but had denied these were reconnaissance trips.

He previously told jurors he “took advantage of” the gold toilet’s “facilities” while at the country house the day before it was taken.

Asked what it was like, Jones said: “Splendid.”

Jurors were previously told that James Sheen, 40, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, had already pleaded guilty to burglary.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer criminal property and one count of transferring criminal property, at Oxford Crown Court in April 2024.

The court previously heard that Jones had worked as a roofer and builder for Sheen from around 2018 and was effectively Sheen’s “right-hand man”, being trusted to arrange payments for his friend’s other employees.

Jurors are still deliberating over charges faced by co-defendants Frederick Doe, 36, also known as Frederick Sines, of Winkfield, Windsor, Berkshire, and Bora Guccuk, 41, from west London, who have both denied conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

It is alleged that Doe and Guccuk agreed to help one of the men who carried out the burglary – James Sheen – to sell some of the gold in the following weeks.