Two teenagers arrested after 13-year-old boy stabbed to death in Oldbury

Two teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a 13-year-old boy stabbed to death in his own home.

West Midlands Police said the pair were detained on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing in Lovett Avenue in the market town of Oldbury on Thursday.

The teenagers are being questioned by murder detectives after promising concerned locals they will “find out who is responsible” for the killing.

Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury ( PA Wire )

“The family of the 13-year-old boy who died are aware of the developments in our investigation. Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time,” the force said.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, the commander of the Sandwell Local Policing Area, said “This is a truly sad and tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life.

“First and foremost my thoughts and the thoughts of all involved investigating the death of this young boy remains firmly with the family and loved ones.

“I know this will also have had a huge impact on the wider community who will be shocked and concerned about what has happened.

“I am grateful to our officers who attended the address and supported the paramedics as they worked in vain to try to save his young life.

Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a house, sparking a murder investigation ( PA Wire )

“I’m here to let the family and wider community know that we will work with you and support you as we seek to find out who is responsible for the death of this young boy.

“We have a team of detectives investigating exactly what happened; and we’re following active lines of enquiry to find the suspects.

“What we know is that the incident took place inside his home and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...