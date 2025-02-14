Man appears in court accused of attempted murder after police officers injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after three officers were injured outside a police station in South Wales.

Alexander Dighton, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, represented himself at the Old Bailey on Friday charged with seven offences, including attempted murder and assault of an emergency worker.

South Wales Police officers challenged a man outside Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf following a disturbance at around 7pm on January 31.

Three officers were injured, with two taken to hospital for treatment. Both have now been discharged.

Dighton, who was bald with a long beard and wearing a grey jumper, previously rejected legal representation, saying he does not consider the profession to be “respectful”.

Asked on Friday if he would reconsider, he said: “Not even likely. No chance whatsoever.”

He also asked Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb if he could enter a plea but was told he could not.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey for a trial preparatory hearing on March 28.