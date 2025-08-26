Homeless man admits mallet attack murder of woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A homeless man accused of battering a woman to death with a mallet days after she took him in has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Victoria Adams, 37, was found dead at her flat in Hammersmith, west London, on February 9 after police were called to a report of a man attempting to break in to the property in Coulter Road.

She was found face down in a bedroom with a black bin bag over her head which was covered by a pillow.

Ms Adams had suffered at least 10 separate injuries to the back and side of the head from being struck with a blunt object, said to be a mallet found with her blood and DNA on it.

Her attacker, Apapale Adoum, 39, who was arrested at the scene, had met her on February 6 when he was living in a homeless shelter.

She had invited him to stay with her but later wrote a note to ask him to leave.

On Tuesday, Adoum appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to murder.

Adjourning sentencing, Judge Nigel Lickley KC told the defendant: “The sentence for murder is a life sentence and that is what I will pass on October 24.”

The defendant was remanded into custody.