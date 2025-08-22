Alleged Palestine Action break-in accused face 18-month wait for trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Six alleged Palestine Action protesters accused of smashing into an Israeli-linked defence firm and causing more than one million pounds’ worth of damage could wait in custody for 18 months before their trial.

Members of the organisation were allegedly armed with sledgehammers and whips when they broke into the Elbit Systems site near Patchway, Bristol, in the early hours of August 6 2024.

Prosecutors have said the alleged offences had a “terrorist connection”.

On Friday, six defendants appeared at the Old Bailey charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder.

They are: Finn Collins, 19, from Whitstable in Kent; Harland Archer, 20, from Whitstable; Salaam Mahmood, 19, from Southmere Drive in Abbey Wood, south-east London; Moiz Ibrahim, 27, from Kilburn Lane in West Kilburn, north-west London; and Louie Adams, 33, from Hornsey, north London, Liam Mullany, 33, from Poole in Dorset.

The defendants were detained following a series of raids by Counter Terrorism Policing South East and are the latest to be charged over the incident.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday in the dock and variously from Lewes, Elmley and Chelmsford prisons.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the case would be listed for a plea hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on December 12 with a provisional trial from February 1 2027.

The next hearing would be heard by Mr Justice Johnson who is presiding over the first of three other linked trials from November 17 at Woolwich Crown Court.

In all, 18 other people have been charged in relation to the same incident and are awaiting trials split into three tranches.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb explained that the Crown Court did not have the capacity to conduct a trial with more than six co-defendants in custody at the same time.

This meant that the earliest date for a fourth trial was in 2027, but efforts would be made to find a fixture sooner, she said.

Palestine Action was proscribed by the Government on July 5 this year.

On Friday, a group of protesters had gathered outside the Old Bailey as the case was being heard.