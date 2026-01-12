Man facing jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty against 21 dogs and one cat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who defrauded individuals by promising to care for their dogs is now facing a prison sentence after admitting to horrific animal cruelty charges involving 21 dogs and a cat.

Essex Police confirmed that Oaveed Rahman, 26, pleaded guilty at Basildon Crown Court on Monday to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

It is suggested the home was being advertised as a rescue centre.

The charges follow an investigation launched last May when officers, alongside the RSPCA and Basildon Council, discovered 37 deceased dogs during a visit to a property in Crays Hill, Billericay.

Rahman, of Crays Hill, also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud by false representation.

open image in gallery Rahman, of Crays Hill, also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud by false representation ( Police )

Inspector Steve Parry, leader of Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I know this investigation, and the issues it revolves around, has caused a significant amount of concern within our local community.

“We understand the strong feelings of the local community, and people from further afield, who want answers.

“Rahman’s treatment of the dogs in his care was abhorrent and he defrauded members of his own community into giving him money to look after them.

“More information will be heard when Rahman is sentenced next month.

“My team’s investigation has left Oaveed Rahman with no option but to admit the offences against him.

“He has been on remand since his arrest and now faces a real prospect of a prison sentence.

“I would like to thank everyone who has shared vital information. Your help has been invaluable and has enabled us to build this case and, ultimately, secure this conviction.”

Rahman will be sentenced on February 20.