Nurse in critical condition after stabbing at hospital A&E

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a nurse was seriously injured in a stabbing at Royal Oldham Hospital’s A&E department.

The nurse, a woman in her 50s, was left in a critical condition after being stabbed by a member of the public at about 11.30pm on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The attack was carried out with a bladed article or sharp instrument which was not a knife and nurse remains in hospital after suffering life-changing injuries.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, police said.

The trust that oversees the Royal Oldham Hospital said it is “shocked and saddened” by the stabbing.

Chief nursing officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, Heather Caudle, said: “We are incredibly shocked and saddened by last night’s incident and our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family.

“Our thoughts are also with colleagues and patients who were there at the time of the incident and for whom this has been distressing and frightening.”

The hospital trust also said its focus was on supporting the worker involved and their family, and added that all services at the hospital remain open.

Jim McMahon, the MP for Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton, has called the stabbing of the worker a “senseless attack” and wished her a full recovery.

Mr McMahon, who is also local government minister, posted on Facebook saying: “We are all shocked at the senseless attack on a nurse in the A&E department of the Royal Oldham Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the nurse, family and friends as we wish a full recovery.”

The police said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it does not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

Detective sergeant Craig Roters, from the Oldham district, said: “This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out inquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have.

“We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”