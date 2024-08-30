Nurse appears in court charged with misconduct over teenage patient’s death

Support truly

A nurse has appeared in court charged with misconduct in relation to the death of a teenage patient at a mental health facility.

Sylvia Quaye-Mensah, 41, attended the hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday and spoke to confirm her name and address through a Polish interpreter.

Louise Furlong, 19, died at Highbury Hospital in Nottinghamshire on September 12 2022, the day after an incident allegedly happened.

Quaye-Mensah, of Monsall Avenue in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was charged by Nottinghamshire Police with misconduct in a public office in relation to the incident, which happened while she was on duty.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, previously said that they had been investigating the incident “for some time”.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail and will be expected to enter a plea at Nottingham Crown Court on September 24.