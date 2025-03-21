Hospital worker who took pressure cooker bomb into maternity ward jailed for life

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who took a viable pressure cooker bomb into a Leeds hospital intending to “kill as many nurses as possible”, has been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for life and will serve a minimum of 37 years.

Mohammad Farooq took the home-made bomb, which was modelled on those detonated at the 2013 Boston Marathon but with twice the amount of explosives, into St James’s Hospital in Leeds in January 2023.

Prosecutors said the clinical support worker had planned to “kill as many nurses as possible”.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Farooq, now 29, targeted the hospital as his “Plan B” after first travelling to the American base at RAF Menwith Hill, in North Yorkshire, but failing to get in due to the high security.

Mrs Cheema-Grubb jailed him for life on Friday, ordering him to serve at least 37 years before he is considered for release.

