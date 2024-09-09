Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man in court charged with fatal stabbing of woman at Notting Hill Carnival

Shakiel Thibou was originally charged with attempted murder but is now accused of murdering 32-year-old mother Cher Maximen.

Ellie Ng
Monday 09 September 2024 08:17
A man has appeared in court charged with fatally stabbing 32-year-old mother Cher Maximen on Notting Hill Carnival’s family day (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with fatally stabbing 32-year-old mother Cher Maximen on Notting Hill Carnival's family day (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with fatally stabbing a mother at Notting Hill Carnival.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, was originally charged with the attempted murder of Cher Maximen but is now accused of murdering her after she died from “unsurvivable” injuries on August 31.

The court heard that the 32-year-old victim had been attending Notting Hill Carnival’s family day with relatives and friends on Sunday August 25 when she was stabbed in the groin in broad daylight.

Thibou appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday via video-link from HMP Belmarsh, while his brothers, Sheldon Thibou, 24, and Shaeim Thibou, 21, appeared via video-link from HMP Wandsworth facing lesser charges.

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson told the court a fight broke out close to Ms Maximen and her group, involving the brothers.

Shakiel attempted to stab a man near Ms Maximen with a “large machete-style knife”, the court heard.

The mother tried to intervene in the fight and was stabbed in the area of her groin, Mr Richardson said.

She suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital, where she underwent two major operations.

Those injuries proved to be unsurvivable

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson

“In summary she was found to have extensive injuries and extensive blood loss,” the prosecutor said.

“Those injuries proved to be unsurvivable.”

Shakiel, of Masbro Road, Hammersmith, west London, is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place, and violent disorder.

Sheldon, of Star Road, Hammersmith, and Shaeim, of Charleville Road, Fulham, south-west London, are both charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, while the former faces an additional charge of possessing a stun gun.

The three defendants were remanded into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on November 28.

A provisional trial date was set for February 24 next year.

