Man who killed woman in front of daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed

A man who murdered a woman in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year.

Judge Philip Katz KC said Thibou’s “brazen” attack had been carried out in broad daylight in front of families and the police.

Thibou, who wore a medical face mask and blue beanie hat in the dock, looked straight ahead throughout.

Moments before he stabbed Ms Maximen, he had carried out an “equally horrifying attack” on a man who was backing away from him, his Old Bailey trial heard.

Thibou was found guilty of murder and also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to 20-year-old Adjei Isaac with intent, and having an offensive weapon.

His brother Sheldon Thibou, 25, was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting Pc Oliver Mort, who tried to intervene.

A third brother, Shaeim Thibou, 22, was cleared of violent disorder but convicted of assaulting Pc Mort.

Judge Katz said it was “not possible to overstate the impact” of Ms Maximen’s death on her family and friends.

“Cher Maximen took her three-year-old daughter to a children’s day at the Notting Hill Carnival,” he said.

“Instead of them both just enjoying a fun day together, that child witnessed her mother being murdered in front of her.

“The police were totally outnumbered as the violence spun out of control.

“Just watching the bodyworn footage was terrifying.

“When violence broke out, you were quick to move to join in.

“You were so fired up that you didn’t hesitate to use your knife.

“You were so brazen that it was carried out in front of police officers.”

Before the judge delivered his sentence, Thibou shook hands with and spoke to his brother Shaeim through the glass panels of the dock.

The trial heard how a disturbance broke out at about 5.48pm between the defendants and at least two other males close to where Ms Maximen was standing with her group.

The crowd parted as Sheldon Thibou got into a physical confrontation with the males, prompting Pc Mort to step in to break it up, jurors had heard.

Sheldon Thibou was holding a stun gun as he and Shaeim hit out at the officer, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Shakeil Thibou thrust a “huge” knife repeatedly towards Mr Isaac’s stomach, only missing him because the victim drew back.

Ms Maximen was knocked to the ground after Mr Isaac came into contact with her, then managed to partially get to her feet, prosecutor Ed Brown KC said.

She appeared to lift her right leg at Shakeil Thibou who raised the knife directly towards her and deliberately stabbed her in her groin, jurors heard.

Mr Brown said: “The injuries inflicted on Ms Maximen were fatal – the defendant had killed her. It was a truly shocking attack, and regarded as such by those around it.”

The defendants, of Hammersmith, west London, had denied the charges against them although Sheldon Thibou admitted having the stun gun.

In his defence, Shakeil Thibou claimed he picked up the knife at the carnival and acted in self-defence against Mr Isaac.

He claimed the death of Ms Maximen was an accident.

Philip Evans KC, defending, said Thibou had expressed “regret” and “remorse” for what happened.

However, the prosecution case was that the knife was brought to the scene by the defendant, and that another blade was found during a search of his room.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, grandmother Vyleen Maximen said: “Cher was my first born grandchild, my friend.

“I held you in my arms when you were born. Thirty-two years of loving, laughing, playing, crying and holidaying with you. I will no longer have that pleasure ever again. I won’t see you get married or having more children.

“The hole in my heart will never be filled.

“I will never hear your key in my front door shouting ‘hello nanny’.

“Life will never be the same ever.”

Shaeim Thibou was handed a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

Judge Katz told him he had gone “too far” when he assaulted the police officer.

“This is a warning. If you think loyalty to your brothers enables you to break the law, you are very much mistaken,” he added.

Sheldon Thibou will be sentenced at a later date.