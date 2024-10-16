Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack
Police say the attack appears to have been unprovoked but left the adult victim with a fractured eye socket and significant bruising
A father was left with serious injuries and his three-year-old toddler was also taken to hospital after an “unprovoked” attack in west London.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man, who was allegedly seen shoving the father to the ground as he walked along Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill, West London, with his child.
The incident occurred on 5 October and resulted in the father striking his head against a wall.
The Metropolitan Police described the father’s injuries as “quite serious”. They included bleeding, a fractured eye socket, and significant bruising.
Both the father and child have since been discharged from hospital but will require further medical attention.
Authorities are now looking to speak with a man believed to be in his forties, described as a black male with a medium to large build. He was last seen wearing white trainers, a dark blue jacket and cap, and blue trousers.
The police are treating the incident as an unprovoked attack and have called for public assistance in identifying the suspect.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, please report it to police online or call 101 quoting reference 3239/05OCT24."
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.