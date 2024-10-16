Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Father left with fractured eye socket and toddler in hospital after random attack

Police say the attack appears to have been unprovoked but left the adult victim with a fractured eye socket and significant bruising

Tom Watling
Wednesday 16 October 2024 17:51
The Metropolitan Police issued a CCTV image of the alleged suspect
The Metropolitan Police issued a CCTV image of the alleged suspect (Metropolitan Police )

A father was left with serious injuries and his three-year-old toddler was also taken to hospital after an “unprovoked” attack in west London.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man, who was allegedly seen shoving the father to the ground as he walked along Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill, West London, with his child.

The incident occurred on 5 October and resulted in the father striking his head against a wall.

The Metropolitan Police described the father’s injuries as “quite serious”. They included bleeding, a fractured eye socket, and significant bruising.

Both the father and child have since been discharged from hospital but will require further medical attention.

Authorities are now looking to speak with a man believed to be in his forties, described as a black male with a medium to large build. He was last seen wearing white trainers, a dark blue jacket and cap, and blue trousers.

The police are treating the incident as an unprovoked attack and have called for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, please report it to police online or call 101 quoting reference 3239/05OCT24."

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

