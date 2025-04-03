Boy, seven, killed in huge blast caused by criminals making cannabis gummies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a house explosion caused by criminals using 100 gas canisters to make cannabis gummy sweets in the flat below, it can now be reported.

Reece Galbraith, 33, has admitted the manslaughter of Archie York and Galbraith’s friend Jason “Jay” Laws, 35, who died in a blast at Violet Close, Benwell, Newcastle, in the early hours of October 16.

The blast wrecked the street, rendered families homeless and led to a major emergency services response.

Galbraith, of Rectory Road, Gateshead, had previously denied manslaughter and was due to go on trial next month but appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a prison videolink to change his pleas to guilty on Thursday.

He also admitted possessing and supplying cannabis between November 2023 and October 2024.

Northumbria Police launched a major inquiry and they found the flat operated by Galbraith and Laws was used as a “drugs lab” to produce cannabis concentrates – known as “shatter” or “butane honey oil” in a highly dangerous process.

The product was then turned into cannabis edibles, also known as “gummies”.

Galbraith will be sentenced on May 14 by Mr Justice Cotter after a report has been prepared.

Judge Paul Sloan KC, who remanded him in custody after Galbraith pleaded guilty, told the defendant: “As you will be aware you face a significant, immediate custodial sentence.”

Galbraith was badly injured in the blast and his solicitor said at a previous hearing he was lucky to survive.

Archie was in bed asleep when the blast ripped through the home he shared with parents Katherine Errington and Robbie York and his baby brother Finley.

Earlier this week, his mother told the Newcastle Chronicle news site: “As a parent and as a mother you try your best to keep your children safe, and that was took out of my hands.

“When they are in the house, that’s supposed to be the safest place.”

At a previous hearing at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court, prosecutors said police stopped Galbraith’s car in April last year and found drugs.

His home was searched and moulds to make cannabis sweets were discovered. He was released pending further investigation.

Analysis of his mobile phone showed 80 text messages relating to the sale of cannabis sweets.

Claire Armstrong, representing the prosecution during the magistrates’ court hearing, said the explosion on October 16 was caused by butane gas that was in the property to process drugs.

“Following the explosion, 100 butane canisters were found,” she said.

She said Galbraith’s fingerprints were present on items recovered from the destroyed flat which the prosecution described as a “drug lab”.

Michael Gibson, defending at the magistrates’ court hearing, said Galbraith had been in regular work in construction until the age of 31.

Mr Gibson said: “He was lucky not to be killed in the explosion.

“He was placed in an induced coma for a week and in hospital for a month receiving treatment. That treatment is ongoing.

“He doesn’t have full use of his arms due to burns.

“He is weak and feeble.”

After the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which two people died, including young Archie who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Our thoughts remain with his family, friends and all those who have been left heartbroken by what has happened.

“At a time of unimaginable tragedy, the community has come together to support each other and provide the information we needed for such a complex investigation.

“The tireless work of all involved left Reece Galbraith with little choice but to plead guilty to all charges in the face of overwhelming evidence.”

She added: “The process of creating ‘cannabis shatter’ and other drugs in this way is exceptionally dangerous.

“The truly devastating impact of this case should be enough to make anyone doing this to think again.

“We would also urge anyone who has any information about the production of drugs to come forward so we can take action – you could save someone’s life.”

Christopher Atkinson, head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Archie York, whose tragic death last year shocked the community of Benwell.

“It is clear from the evidence in this case that the explosion which took Archie’s life was caused by a build-up of butane in the address used by Jason Laws, who also died in the blast.

“That address had been the site of an illegal operation producing a highly concentrated form of cannabis, through a dangerous process involving the use of large quantities of flammable butane gas.”

Northumbria Police urged the public to contact them if they become aware of people buying multiple butane canisters, propane bottles or unusual looking stainless-steel equipment.