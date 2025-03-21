Russian captain of North Sea crash ship given January trial date

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Russian captain of the container ship that crashed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea has been given a provisional date of January 12 to face trial charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

The Solong’s master, Vladimir Motin, 59, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey for an hour-long bail hearing on Friday.

He only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and had the help of a Russian interpreter.

No pleas were entered and he was remanded in custody.

His vessel was involved in a fatal collision with the American tanker Stena Immaculate off the coast of Yorkshire on March 10.

All 23 people on the tanker were rescued along with 13 crew from the Solong, but Mark Angelo Pernia – a 38-year-old Filipino – could not be located.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC said Motin will next appear for a preliminary hearing at the same court on April 14.

Motin, who is married and has a daughter, had a slight beard and moustache, and wore glasses for the hearing.

He had short black hair, parted on the left, and was wearing a grey T-shirt.

The collision happened at about 9.47am at 10.2 nautical miles from the nearest point on the coast, a previous hearing was told.

The 140m-long Solong is Portuguese-registered and was carrying about 157 containers.

The Stena Immaculate is 183m long and was carrying jet fuel. It anchored at the point of the collision at 6.50pm on the Sunday evening – about 15 hours before the impact.

The Solong was travelling at about 15 knots when it hit the port side of the other vessel.

Mr Pernia was working in the forward deck part of the Solong, in the area where there was an explosion.