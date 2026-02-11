Police investigation launched after deepfakes of school staff circulated online

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched a probe after reports that deepfake images of members of staff at a school in Norfolk were posted on a sex website.

Officers were alerted to a number of “fake online profiles” that appeared to use real images of staff at Alderman Peel High School in Wells taken from social media and digitally altered using artificial intelligence (AI).

Parents of pupils at the school are understood to have been contacted by senior staff after the digitally altered explicit image circulated widely online and was reportedly seen by students.

A staff member is understood to have contacted the police over the images.

In a letter sent to parents and reported by the Eastern Daily Press, Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the Wensum Trust – which runs the school – said: "We are working closely with the police and relevant authorities and we are engaging with the social media platforms involved to have the content and posts removed.

"As a trust, we do not tolerate any form of online harassment and we would appreciate your support in refraining from engaging with or sharing such content."

The newspaper reported the profiles did not name any staff, but used real images of them taken from social media.

Norfolk Police said officers received a report on 4 February regarding a “fake online profile”.

“An investigation is underway into the matter which is being treated as a potential offence under the Communications Act 2003,” a spokesperson added.