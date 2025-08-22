What is Noel Clarke’s libel claim against The Guardian’s publisher about?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Noel Clarke will discover on Friday whether he has been successful in his libel claim against The Guardian’s publisher.

The Doctor Who actor took legal action against Guardian News and Media (GNM) over several publications, which included claims from multiple women that he had committed misconduct, which he denies.

With Mrs Justice Steyn set to hand down her ruling in the case at 10.30am on Friday, here is a look at the key questions around the case.

Who is Noel Clarke?

Mr Clarke made his first TV appearance more than 20 years ago in the Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, and gained fame for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norris in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

open image in gallery Noel Clarke arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the trial (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

He later wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

He won the Bafta rising star award in 2009 and was awarded the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize in April 2021.

The second award and Mr Clarke’s membership of the academy were suspended after the allegations against him were published by The Guardian.

What is the case about?

Mr Clarke is suing GNM over seven articles and a podcast, including an article in April 2021, which said 20 women who knew the actor in a professional capacity had come forward with allegations of misconduct against him.

In a statement at the time, Mr Clarke said he “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing”, but added that he was “deeply sorry” if some of his actions had affected people “in ways I did not intend or realise”, and vowed to get professional help “to educate myself and change for the better”.

In March 2022, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they would not launch a criminal investigation into the claims.

What was said at trial?

Opening Mr Clarke’s case at trial on March 7, barrister Philip Williams, for the actor, said The Guardian acted as the “judge, jury and executioner” of Mr Clarke’s career.

open image in gallery Noel Clarke arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in January for a hearing in his libel claim against the publisher of The Guardian newspaper (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

He also said that The Guardian’s stories “had more holes than a colander” and that Mr Clarke “is absolutely not, and never has been, a sexual predator”.

The court in London also heard allegations that 14 of the alleged complainants were involved in a conspiracy and that the journalists involved in the articles were aware.

GNM has defended its reporting as both true and in the public interest.

Gavin Millar KC, for the publisher, told the court in written submissions that The Guardian “did not simply accept what was said to it” and that “much time and resource was devoted to getting to the truth”.

He also said that there is “ample evidence” that all of the articles were true or substantially true.

Who gave evidence?

Mr Clarke was the first witness to give evidence in the trial and was cross-examined by lawyers for GNM over several days.

He told the court that GNM had “smashed my life” and that he was “not what they have branded me”, accusing some of the women of lying and labelling one a “fantasist”.

Mr Clarke’s wife, Iris Clarke, also gave evidence in support of her husband, as did actress Louise Dylan.

The Guardian provided evidence from 16 women who claimed to have experienced Mr Clarke’s alleged misconduct, including Gina Powell, who worked at his production company Unstoppable between 2014 and 2017, and actress Jing Lusi, who starred in ITV thriller Red Eye.

open image in gallery Jing Lusi was one of several people to give evidence at the trial (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Others were given pseudonyms to protect their identities, including one named Ivy, who said she felt “horrified” when she discovered that Mr Clarke had shared private images of her with others.

GNM also called journalists to give evidence, including the editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Katharine Viner, who said there was a “very clear public interest” in publishing the allegations.

What could happen next?

Mrs Justice Steyn’s ruling will only deal with the issue of liability.

If Mr Clarke is successful, he wants to increase his claim for special damages to more than £70 million, and also wants to bring a claim over allegations that multiple people conspired against him using fabricated allegations of misconduct or sexual assault.

The case will also progress to dealing with any damages GNM must pay, as well as legal costs.

If Mr Clarke loses, he will face paying at least some of GNM’s legal costs.

The losing side may also seek to appeal against the ruling.