Woman who claimed Noel Clarke asked her for sex described as ‘fantasist’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Actor Noel Clarke has described a woman who claimed he propositioned her for sex at a dinner as a “fantasist”, the High Court has heard.

Clarke, 49, is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) over seven articles and a podcast, including an article in April 2021 that said 20 women who knew him professionally had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

He denies the allegations, while GNM is defending its reporting as being both true and in the public interest.

Cross-examining Clarke on Tuesday, Gavin Millar KC, for GNM, said the woman, known as “Imogen”, had written online the day after the dinner at Soho House in 2014, giving an account of what happened.

He said: “You told her what you wanted to do to her, quite graphically.

“After the dinner, when saying goodbye in the street, you hugged her and tried to kiss her on the lips.

“She turned her head away and you got cross.”

Clarke denied asking the 19-year-old for sex and said that he did not try to kiss her.

He told the court: “On my kids, that is not what happened at our dinner, and she is a fantasist because that is what she does. She is into women’s rights, which I do not knock, I used to be as well.

“She obviously wrote it for women who do go for those things.

“I can stand on that and die with it. I know it’s not real.”

In a witness statement, he said he recalls Imogen making “flirtatious and suggestive conversation”, and that she took his glasses and made a comment about being his secretary.

He added: “She did not seem uncomfortable or scared at all, and indeed, appeared to be entirely engaging in and promoting this flirtatious behaviour.”

Clarke also said that another woman speaking to the Guardian about his alleged sexual misconduct was “scary stuff” and “terrifying”.

He said: “I just did not want her speaking to journalists. I do not understand why that is a problem.

“I believe in the article, for balance, they said one or two good things about me before destroying my life.”

The trial in London will only deal with liability and not the assessment of any damages.

Clarke wants to increase his claim for special damages to more than £70 million, and also wants to bring a claim over allegations that multiple people conspired against him using fabricated allegations of misconduct or sexual assault.

Philip Williams, for Clarke, told the court in written submissions that the actor “has clearly established the falsity of all of the allegations”.

The barrister continued that his client was “barely able to reply to the allegations” published by the Guardian and was “perceived as a criminal by all those who previously trusted and worked with him”.

Mr Millar said in his written submissions that the paper “did not simply accept what was said to it” and that “much time and resource was devoted to getting to the truth”.

He also said that there is “ample evidence” that all of the articles were true or substantially true.

The hearing before Mrs Justice Steyn is due to conclude in April, with a decision expected in writing at a later date.