How did Noel Clarke’s libel claim end up at the High Court?

Noel Clarke’s libel claim against the publisher of the Guardian newspaper took some years to get to court and there were many different developments along the way.

Here is a brief timeline of events:

– 2004 to 2019

During this time Clarke rose to fame and worked on a number of high-profile productions, including Doctor Who, Bulletproof and Kidulthood, with some of the alleged misconduct taking place on various sets or around promotional activities.

– 2009

Bafta awarded Clarke the Orange rising star award.

– July 2015

Adam Deacon is convicted of harassing Clarke by posting abusive messages on social media about his former mentor.

– March 2021

Bafta gives Clarke the outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

– April 29

The Guardian publishes the first of seven articles, reporting that 20 women have accused the actor of groping, harassment or bullying.

Later that day Clarke’s membership of Bafta is suspended.

– April 30

Clarke issues a statement apologising “deeply” for his actions, but “vehemently” denying sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour. He says he will be seeking professional help to educate himself and change for the better.

– May 1

The Metropolitan Police says it has received reports of sex offences following allegations against Clarke.

– March 27, 2022

The Met Police confirms no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against Clarke.

– April

Clarke files a legal claim against Guardian News and Media over seven articles and a podcast, including an article from April 2021 that said 20 women who knew Mr Clarke professionally had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

– January 2025

Weeks before the trial is due to begin, Clarke’s lawyers are unsuccessful in having Guardian News and Media’s case thrown out.

– March 7

Clarke’s libel trial against Guardian News and Media begins at the High Court in London.

The High Court hears that for more than 15 years he allegedly used his power to prey on and harass female colleagues.

– April 11

The libel trial comes to an end after more than a month and several women giving evidence alleging that Clarke behaved inappropriately towards them.

– August 22

Clarke loses the libel claim he brought against Guardian News and Media, the publisher of the Guardian newspaper, over articles alleging misconduct.