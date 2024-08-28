Man who threw coffee cup at Nigel Farage during general election campaign avoids jail

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man who threw a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage while he was campaigning during the general election has been handed a suspended sentence.

The paper cup containing liquid narrowly missed the Clacton MP, who was standing on the top deck of his battle bus while visiting South Yorkshire.

Josh Greally, 28, was arrested in Barnsley and pleaded guilty to a public order offence for throwing two items at the politician.

Josh Greally pleaded guilty to a public order offence (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Shaven-headed Greally did not answer questions from reporters as he left the court building shortly after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

Prosecutor Kirsty Pearson said the fact the incident happened during a General Election campaign makes it “much more serious”.

Greally threw the object from a fenced-off construction workers’ area as the Reform UK campaign bus was parked in the town centre.

He was caught on video by a number of people as he was quickly arrested by police.

Mr Farage had been addressing supporters from the front of the top deck of the bus, but had been interrupted by a loud demonstration by people who opposed him.

The former MEP was standing at the top of the stairs of the open-top bus when he was alerted by a thud and ducked, along with a number of his supporters and journalists.

Greally was caught on camera throwing the paper cup ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Later that day, Mr Farage described the incident as “pretty nasty” and what happened was condemned by politicians of all parties.

Greally was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after a district judge said the offence was serious enough to merit a jail term, but there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

District Judge James Gould said Greally’s target had been a politician campaigning “in our democratic country”.

He told the defendant: “Politicians know they will face robust opposition, but that must never spill over into violence or intimidation.

“That is not the pursuit of free speech, it is an attempt to silence voices of opposition.”

In mitigation, the court heard Greally, who has no previous convictions, had attended protests before but “this seems to be the first time he has stepped over the line”.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, Derbyshire, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay £85 court costs and a surcharge of £154.