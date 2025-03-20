Ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell in court as Nicola Sturgeon probe dropped

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has appeared in court charged with embezzlement while a criminal investigation into ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon and the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie has been dropped.

Murrell, 60, appeared at a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and bailed.

The charge relates to Police Scotland’s long-running Operation Branchform probe into SNP finances.

Murrell is separated from Ms Sturgeon, who announced earlier this year that the couple have “decided to end” their marriage.

In the months after Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation as first minister in February 2023, Murrell was arrested in relation to Operation Branchform.

He was later re-arrested and charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Ms Sturgeon was also arrested in relation to the same probe, as was Mr Beattie.

They were both released without charge pending further inquiries.

In a statement, Police Scotland said on Thursday: “Following direction from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, criminal inquiries into two people arrested as part of the investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party have now concluded.

“The 73-year-old man arrested on April 18, 2023 and the 54-year-old woman arrested on June 11, 2023 have not been charged and are no longer under investigation.”

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) spokesperson said regarding Murrell’s court appearance: “Professional prosecutors from COPFS and independent counsel are dealing with this case without involving the Lord Advocate or Solicitor General. All Scotland’s prosecutors operate independently of political influence.

“These matters are active under the Contempt of Court Act 1981. The provisions of this Act protect the integrity of proceedings, preserve access to justice for victims, and secure the rights of people accused of crime.

“Anyone publishing items about active cases is advised to exercise caution as material must not be commentary or analysis of evidence, witnesses or accused. Contempt of court carries penalties of up to two years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.”

Addressing the investigation into Ms Sturgeon and Mr Beattie, the spokesperson added: “A request from Police Scotland for advice and guidance in an investigation into a 73-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman has been responded to.

“The request was handled as part of a large-scale wider inquiry and without delay on the part of the prosecution service who recognise its significance.

“Where allegations are made against people or institutions in which the public have placed trust, it is the responsibility of the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine if there is evidence that criminal conduct has occurred.

“We understand public curiosity about this investigation. However, the Crown does not publicly share details of confidential inquiries where there are no proceedings in court. This protects the rights of the individuals concerned who are entitled to a presumption of innocence.”