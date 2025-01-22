What is the status of the Duke of Sussex’s legal claims?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Duke of Sussex settled his legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) on Wednesday.

NGN offered a “full and unequivocal apology” for “serious intrusion” by The Sun and for phone hacking by private investigators working for the News of the World.

It was one of three legal cases involving Harry ongoing in the English courts.

What happened today?

– Allegations of unlawful information-gathering at NGN

Harry, 40, alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

An up-to-10-week trial was set to begin at the High Court in London on Tuesday, but three requests for adjournments and a Court of Appeal bid meant that the case remained unopened.

On Wednesday morning, Harry’s barrister, David Sherborne, said that the parties had “reached an agreement” and that NGN had offered an apology to the duke and would pay “substantial damages”.

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well.

Lord Watson was also offered a “full and unequivocal apology” by NGN “for the unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in Government by the News of the World during the period 2009-2011”.

This included Lord Watson being placed under surveillance in 2009 by News of the World journalists and people instructed by them.

Several other high-profile figures have settled their cases against NGN, with 39 people settling claims between July and December last year.

They include: actress Sienna Miller; former footballer Paul Gascoigne; comic actress Catherine Tate, radio presenter Chris Moyles, Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm; former Boyzone member Shane Lynch; and the actor Mathew Horne.

In April, the High Court heard that actor Hugh Grant had settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

Here is an overview of the cases still to come:

– Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements

In February, a High Court judge dismissed Harry’s claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

The duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry’s lawyers said he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably” in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a “successful attack” on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair”.

The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry’s lawyers had taken “an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process”.

In June, Harry was given the green light to appeal the ruling by a Court of Appeal judge.

The appeal is now expected to be heard in the spring.

– Unlawful information-gathering allegations against ANL

Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information-gathering.

The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the “blagging” of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

At a preliminary hearing in March last year, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”.

The duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were “thrown off the scent” and not aware of being targeted, having believed “categorical denials” from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity.

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a “knockout blow” to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue.

The full trial could be held in early 2026.