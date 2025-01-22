Lord Watson praises Harry’s ‘astonishing courage’ after settling NGN legal claim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson has praised the Duke of Sussex’s “bravery and astonishing courage” after the pair settled their legal claims against The Sun’s publisher.

The High Court was told on Wednesday that the two had settled their legal claims against News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also ran the now-defunct News Of The World, before a trial.

In an apology from NGN to Lord Watson, read out in court by his barrister, David Sherborne, the company said it made a “full and unequivocal apology” to him for the “unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in Government by the News Of The World during the period 2009-2011”.

Reading a statement outside the Rolls Building in London after the settlement was announced, Lord Watson said his family had been placed under “unforgivable strain” and said: “I wish they had left my family alone”.

But he praised Harry for his “determination” and said he was “grateful to him”.

The peer added: “I once said that the big beasts of the tabloid jungle have no predators. I was wrong, they have Prince Harry.

“His bravery and astonishing courage … have brought accountability to a part of the media that thought it was untouchable.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of the thousands of victims when I say we are grateful to him for his unwavering support and his determination under extraordinary pressure.”

He continued: “This saga has placed an unforgivable strain on the people in my life.

“Our system remains stacked against victims in favour of the powerful.”

Harry and Lord Watson had taken legal action against NGN over allegations of unlawful information-gathering, with NGN denying any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

The trial was due to start on Tuesday and was expected to last several weeks.

But after being delayed on three occasions, Mr Sherborne told the court on Wednesday morning that the two sides “had reached an agreement”.

Reading out an apology to Lord Watson on NGN’s behalf, Mr Sherborne said: “NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to Lord Watson for the unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in government by the News Of The World during the period 2009-2011.

“This includes him being placed under surveillance in 2009 by journalists at the News Of The World and those instructed by them.

“NGN also acknowledges and apologises for the adverse impact this had on Lord Watson’s family and has agreed to pay him substantial damages.

“In addition, in 2011 News International received information that information was being passed covertly to Lord Watson from within News International.

“We now understand that this information was false, and Lord Watson was not in receipt of any such confidential information.

“NGN apologises fully and unequivocally for this.”