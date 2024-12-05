Man in court charged with manslaughter and cannabis production after house blast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter and producing cannabis after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

The blast happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of October 16, where prosecutors allege butane gas canisters were used in the production of cannabis sweets.

Archie York, seven, and Jason “Jay” Laws, 35, died in the explosion which caused widespread damage to the street.

Reece Galbraith, 33, of Rectory Road, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of manslaughter, production of cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He did not enter pleas and District Judge Paul Currar said the charges were so serious that his case will be sent to the crown court with the next hearing on January 7.

The judge granted Galbraith bail but the prosecution immediately appealed against that decision and the former construction worker was remanded in custody with a further hearing to be held within 48 hours.

Before the case, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a truly tragic incident in which two people died.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation, a man has now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

“Our inquiries also continue and we would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact us as soon as possible.”