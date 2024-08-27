Jury retires in trial of teenager accused of fatally stabbing girl in street

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a teenager accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl to death in the street after he allegedly stalked her.

Holly Newton suffered 36 injuries in the attack in an alley in Hexham, Northumberland, in January 2023, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.

Her mother had been so concerned that day that she contacted police about the then 16-year-old boy, who was known to her daughter, and it was agreed that Holly should not leave school if the youth was outside, jurors were told.

The defendant, now 17, admits manslaughter but denies murder, claiming his mind went blank that day and that he had only intended to take his own life.

The prosecution claimed the defendant, who cannot be identified due to his age, followed Holly around the town centre for about 45 minutes as she visited shops with friends after the group had finished school for the day.

Holly had told a friend just hours before he stabbed her that the youth was “basically stalking her”, jurors heard.

The boy asked to speak to her after he saw her outside a pizza shop, then attacked her with a knife he was carrying.

The defendant also stabbed a teenage boy Holly was with that day, before members of the public tried to intervene, the court was told.

Giving evidence by video link, the boy told jurors he could not remember stabbing the girl but recalled getting a bus to Hexham and some parts of walking around the town.

Nobody knows how long you will need to reach your verdicts. There is no pressure of time whatsoever Mr Justice Hilliard addressing the jury

Nigel Edwards KC, defending, asked him: “The night that Holly died, when you go to Hexham, what is it you want to do?”

The defendant replied: “It wasn’t for going there to hurt her or kill her, it wasn’t for that.”

Asked what he had wanted to happen that day, he added: “To try and take my own life.”

As well as denying murder, the youth further denies causing wounding with intent on Holly’s friend, and an alternative charge of wounding.

Before sending the jury out to start deliberations, Mr Justice Hilliard told them: “Nobody knows how long you will need to reach your verdicts.

“There is no pressure of time whatsoever.”