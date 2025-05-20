Sentencing for A1 crash motorist delayed due to driving record dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sentencing of a personal trainer who caused a major smash on the A1 when he failed to stop, wrecking five police cars and leaving seven officers needing hospital treatment, has been delayed due to a dispute over his driving record.

Mazyar Azarbonyad, 20, who was on a first date at the time, admitted dangerous driving following the crash on the A1 west of Newcastle on April 9.

With the woman in the passenger seat of a powerful BMW, he first evaded police in the Swalwell area of Gateshead then sped on to the A1 where the major collision happened near the Denton roundabout.

Five police vehicles were badly damaged, seven officers were taken to hospital and the road was closed for hours.

He was due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for that offence, two counts of failing to stop, driving without a licence and insurance.

After he was released on police bail following the A1 incident, he continued to drive from Stanley, County Durham, to a Newcastle city centre gym where he worked and police spotted him filling up his car on a garage forecourt.

Azarbonyad faced further offences of driving without insurance or a licence on April 16, seven days after the crash.

But a dispute over whether he had a clean driving record or, as the prosecution stated, eight points following two driving offences, meant sentencing could not go ahead while further inquiries took place.

He will now be sentenced on June 2.

Judge Tim Gittins told him he could have conditional bail but that all sentencing options remained open “up to and including custody”.

The Iran-born defendant, from Sylvia Terrace, Stanley, County Durham, had previously been bailed by magistrates and he has abided by the conditions, the judge was told.