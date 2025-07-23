For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “brave” vascular surgeon who told insurers he had his legs amputated due to sepsis has been charged with fraud.

Neil Hopper, 49, who carried out hundreds of amputations before having his own legs removed, is accused of telling insurers that the leg injuries were the “result of sepsis and were not self-inflicted”, intending to make a gain.

He has also been charged with encouraging someone else to remove the body parts of others.

Hopper, of Truro in Cornwall, is due before Cornwall Magistrates’ Court in Bodmin on Wednesday, charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, and a charge of encouraging or assisting in the commission of grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that between 3 June and 26 June 2019, Hopper dishonestly made a false representation to insurers.

open image in gallery He had been employed as a surgeon at Royal Cornwall Hospital (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )

It is also alleged that between 21 August 2018 and 4 December 2020, Hopper bought videos from The EunuchMaker website showing the removal of limbs, which “encouraged [website ringleader] Marius Gustavson to remove body parts of third parties”.

In 2020, Hopper was named one of the bravest people in Britain after winning the Against All Odds title at the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2020, in a virtual ceremony hosted by BBC One TV Breakfast.

Speaking of his experience of having his legs amputated at the time, he said: "I do quite a lot of amputations and the one thing that kept going around in my mind was power tools because you use power tools.

"The thought of power tools being used on me was icky. It was really weird."

open image in gallery Neil Hopper has not worked at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust since March 2023 ( Instagram )

Following his operation, he decided to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut and made the European Space Agency's shortlist for a para-astronaut, but was later eliminated from the process.

Hopper has not worked at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust since March 2023, and the charges are not connected to his work.

The General Medical Council placed restrictions on his practice the following month, and he has been suspended from the medical register since December 2023.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, where Mr Hopper has been employed, has worked closely with Devon and Cornwall Police throughout the investigation.”

A hospital trust spokesman added: “The charges do not relate to Mr Hopper’s professional conduct and there has been no evidence to suggest any risk to patients.

“Mr Hopper worked at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals from 2013 until he was suspended from duty in March 2023, following his initial arrest.

“Former patients with any questions or concerns about their treatment can contact the Royal Cornwall Hospitals’ patient experience team.”