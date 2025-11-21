Reform UK’s former leader in Wales Nathan Gill jailed over pro-Russia bribes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years after taking bribes to make pro-Russian statements while a Member of the European Parliament.

Nathan Gill, 52, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday after previously pleading guilty to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb handed him a 10 and a half year sentence, as she said the harm he caused was “profound” and that he “fundamentally compromised” the integrity of a legislative body for “substantial” financial gain.

Gill’s activities included making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets. Gill was first elected as a Ukip member of the European Parliament in 2014 and his role ended when the UK left the EU in 2020 – at which point he was an MEP for the Brexit Party.

He led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but left the party that year.

Opening the facts of the case at the Old Bailey on Friday, prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said Gill’s crimes were exposed after he was stopped at Manchester airport on September 13 2021 and his phone seized.

“He said that he was travelling to Russia by invitation to attend a scientific conference in Moscow and that he had been invited to act as an observer in the Russian state Duma elections in the middle of that month.

“He also said that he had performed the same role on two previous occasions,” the prosecutor said.

Gill’s mobile phone was examined and messages were found between him and Oleg Voloshyn, 44, a pro-Russian Ukrainian government official before 2014.

Mr Heywood said: “The communications between the two men showed that an established relationship existed between them.”

WhatsApp messages between the pair included references to “promised x-mas gifts”, “postcards” and “5K” which was a reference to payments, he said.

After speaking from a script at one debate, Voloshyn told him: “Impressive… you are the perfect orator”, the court was told.

At the time of the offences, Gill was a member of the European Parliament (MEP), having been originally elected for the UK Independence Party (Ukip). Gill, of Anglesey in North Wales, remained an MEP until the UK left the union in 2020 and was a member of the Welsh National Assembly for part of that period, the court was told.

open image in gallery Nathan Gill arriving at court this morning ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Further exchanges between the pair related to Mr Voloshyn getting 5,000 euros for Gill for speaking with the Ukrainian news channel 112 Ukraine about the case of Victor Medvedchuk, a Ukraine national and ally of Vladimir Putin, being prosecuted for treason.

In more messages, Gill was invited to encourage others to adopt the same approach and repeat the same line that he had given, the court was told.

There were references to other members of the European Parliament, including British representatives and politicians from the Netherlands.

Mr Voloshyn reported that if Gill could get three, then “they” would be extremely grateful and that his fee would be “5K”.

The Old Bailey also heard that, following the 2019 European Elections, Oleg Voloshyn asked Gill to arrange for colleagues from the Brexit Party to attend a presentation by Victor Medvedchuk on the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region.

“He asked that Mr Gill book a room, he asked that he invite colleagues from the Brexit Party to attend,” Mr Heywood said.

He added: “Mr Gill said that he would see about his new colleagues, but it will take time to build a relationship with them, as they are all new to politics.

“He later expressed certainty that he could, ‘Drag a few in to attend’.

“Mr Voloshyn’s response to that was that he would definitely be fairly rewarded and then these words, ‘I already have a small sack of paper gifts for you’.”

Mr Heywood said Gill voluntarily attended a police station interview and answered no comment to all questions. The prosecutor told the court that Gill’s offending fell into the “highest category” of culpability.

He said: “The indictment offending spanned a series of months and arguably came to an end at a time when it was obvious that his involvement, his role as a member of the European Parliament was either at or soon to be at an end.

“It appears from the material that Mr Gill was expecting to receive the order of several thousand, perhaps £5,000 or euros, in respect of each offence. He was to do so in cash, but he was to do so clandestinely.

Peter Wright KC, defending Gill, said that his client was “of hitherto good character” and facing prison for the first time.

“(He has) a lifelong history of commendable service to others, as reflected in the testimonials and his political career, culminating in his elections to both the European Parliament as an MEP, and to the Welsh Assembly,” he said.

“All now utterly dashed by his conduct, as reflected in the counts in this indictment, which in the context of his life, with all its laudable and noble features, is utterly unfathomable.”

Mr Wright said Gill’s Eurosceptic views gained “greater prominence” because of the wider political climate at the time but he also had a “genuine concern” for the ongoing tensions in eastern Ukraine between pro-Ukraine and pro-Russian factions.

“He travelled and met a number of opposition Ukrainian MPs, who highlighted to him the plight of the Russian-speaking sections of the population,” he said.

“It was a version of events and a prism through which to view the tensions that struck a chord as to the myopic way in which these tensions were being portrayed on the geopolitical stage. The defendant had not deliberately set out to monetise his availability.

“But it’s clear payments were offered. They were not refused, and to his abiding shame, once made, kept and not declared.

“He can offer no excuse for that utterly venal compromise of his hitherto highly held principles. There is on his behalf no attempt to deflect or dissemble.”

Sentencing Gill, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the harm he inflicted was “indeed profound”.

“You abused a position of significant authority and trust with your crimes spanning eight months, motivated by financial and political gain,” she said.

“The offending was sophisticated. You accepted payments from foreign nationals, made statements on important international matters at their behest, utilised scripted material presented as your own, and orchestrated the involvement of other MEPs.

open image in gallery Nathan Gill was jailed at the Old Bailey ( Metropolitan Police )

“Your conduct fundamentally compromised the integrity of a supranational legislative body, particularly in its dealings with Russia – a persistent hostile state during a period of an association agreement between the EU and Ukraine reached in 2017.

“The revelation of your actions has a broad and deleterious effect on public confidence and trust in democratic institutions of importance to many dozens of millions of people.

“The aggregate financial gain, although difficult to quantify precisely due to the piecemeal cash nature of the payments, is substantial.”

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told Gill “there is scant personal mitigation” before she jailed him. She said his offending was “persistent, rather than an isolated lapse of judgment”.

The judge said his actions has “eroded public confidence in democracy”.

“Your misconduct has ramifications far beyond personal honour, which is now irretrievably damaged. It erodes public confidence in democracy,” she said.

“When politicians succumb to financial inducement, the public can no longer rely on the veracity of political debate, which may be tainted by disinformation.”

After the sentence was passed, Security Minister Dan Jarvis, said: “Nathan Gill used his privileged position in public office to advance the malign interests of Russia over those of the UK in exchange for money – that is a betrayal of our country, our people, and our national security.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions. This week, I announced comprehensive action to disrupt and deter interference from foreign states. Russia’s hostility and attempts to weaken our democracy will continue to be met by the full force of the law.”

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “Mr Gill’s actions were reprehensible, treasonous and unforgivable. We are glad that justice has been served and fully welcome the sentence Nathan Gill has received.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “A traitor was at the very top of Reform UK, aiding and abetting a foreign adversary. Nigel Farage and his party are a danger to national security.

“Nigel Farage himself was previously paid to be on Putin’s TV channel, Russia Today, and said he was the world leader he admires the most. We must all ask - where do his loyalties really lie?

“We need a full investigation into Russian interference in our politics.”