Myleene Klass has told a jury how she felt “sheer terror” after being sent a number of items, including a gun and handcuffs, in the post by an alleged stalker.

Giving evidence against Peter Windsor at Birmingham Crown Court, Ms Klass said she was informed in an email in August last year of an “accumulation” of items sent to her by the 61-year-old, which also included a silver ring and a police uniform.

Windsor, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, denies stalking both Ms Klass and her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick by sending items to the station’s central London studios between 2020 and 2024.

Ms Breathwick told the court on Tuesday of her horror at receiving a letter with details of a DIY will-writing kit and other “raving” and “unhinged” mail from Windsor, who she said left her in fear of her safety.

Taking to the witness box on Wednesday, where she was shielded from Windsor’s view by a screen, Ms Klass became upset when she was asked about being told how Royal Mail had “intercepted” an air pistol addressed to her.

open image in gallery Klass, 47, took to the witness box on Wednesday, where she was shielded by a screen ( PA )

The 47-year-old former Hear’Say singer said “it just felt extreme on every front” after she was informed by her employer’s security staff of the packages sent by Windsor.

Windsor’s trial has heard that he sent a note calling Ms Klass a “naughty vixen” and wrote Ms Breathwick a letter saying he wanted to go paddling in a lake with both women while drinking champagne.

Ms Klass told the court she was shown a list of items and photographs of some of the letters after being informed of them, having previously not been told about the mail to avoid worrying her.

Answering questions from prosecutor Timothy Sapwell, Ms Klass said: “It was very clear very quickly that it was a highly volatile selection of items.

“It was a huge shock, especially the extent to which it had escalated.

open image in gallery A court artist sketch of Peter Windsor ( Elizabeth Cook/PA )

“It was pretty overwhelming when you have the accumulation of a bundle of this information. It’s pretty terrifying.”

Describing the overall context of all the items as “pretty bleak”, Ms Klass added: “It’s a huge violation. It’s sheer terror really.”

Invited to describe her feelings when she was informed by a police constable in September last year that an air gun had been intercepted by the Royal Mail, Ms Klass told the court: “He said to me that whilst the gun wasn’t necessary for a licence in this country, at such close proximity right up to 6ft it could prove fatal and police took it very seriously.

“I was extremely shocked because suddenly it felt extremely real.

“This was very clear what the intention was. There was no grey area here.

“It’s a gun in a box with my name on it.”

open image in gallery The trial is taking place at Birmingham Crown Court ( PA Archive )

Ms Klass described the material sent by Windsor, including notes referencing circumcision and saying the ring sent in the post was for the “holy protection” of a “worthy high priestess”, as “utterly visually disturbing”.

She said of the parcels and correspondence: “Contextually when you put the handcuffs and police uniform and the gun together, the picture you get is pretty bleak.

“They are talking war, there are overt sexual suggestions. There are religious references as well. It just feels extreme on every front.

“It is extremely disturbing as to who might find the time and the finance to continue sending this at the rate they were sent.”

Ms Klass told the jury of ten men and two women that she was also concerned at the element of preparation that had gone into the letters and parcels, which also included a pendant and “nonsensical” profanities written in capital letters.

Saying the items went all the way through from a personal nature to a threatening nature, Ms Klass continued: “Nobody would welcome this kind of conversation or this kind of correspondence.”

Windsor denies two counts of stalking causing serious alarm or distress.