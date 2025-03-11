Girl, 13, charged with murder after body of mother-of-three found in house fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with murdering a woman after a body was found following a house fire.

Northamptonshire Police said the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday following the discovery of a body in a house in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, shortly after 3am that morning.

She has also been charged with arson with attempt to endanger life.

Formal identification has yet to be confirmed, but she is believed to be 43-year-old mother-of-three Marta Bednarczyk.

A forensic post-mortem investigation, which took place today at Leicester Royal Infirmary, gave the preliminary cause of death as being a result of sharp force injury.

Police and firefighters had attended the address after reports came in of a fire at the property. Inside, police officers found Ms Bednarczyk’s body and paramedics declared her dead at the scene at 3.29am.

A scene guard remains in place tonight and police are asking people to avoid the immediate area.

Detective Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, the senior investigating officer from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This evening we have formally charged a 13-year-old Wellingborough girl with murder, and arson, and she will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow.

“I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning. And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta’s family who have been fully co-operative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them.

“Given the developments this evening, we will be making no further comment at this time.”