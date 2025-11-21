Man charged with murder and aggravated burglary after stabbing of much-loved father

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with murder after a much-loved father was stabbed to death in Coventry.

Alexander Neilson, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder by West Midlands Police after they were called to an address in Aldrich Avenue, at around 4.15am on Tuesday 18 November.

When police arrived at the property in the Tile Hill area of the city, Anthony Priestley, 53, was found with serious stab injuries.

Paramedics were called and attended the scene, but were unable to save Mr Priestley.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

Mr Neilson was charged with murder and aggravated burglary on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Coventry Magistrates Court on Friday.

A police investigation remains underway, and the force has urged anyone with information relating to the case to come forward.

Mr Priestley’s family said: "Anton, we loved you so much and we cannot imagine that we’re never going to see you again. Our love for you will never end."

His daughter added: "Thanks for all the lovely memories I have of you. Your loving daughter."

Mr Priestley’s family are being supported by specialist officers following the murder.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder, but appealed for any further information, including dashcam footage. Details can be provided on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

