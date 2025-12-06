German man arrested at Heathrow and charged with teen’s murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport over the death of a boy who died 14 years after suffering a head injury.

Lejunae Wood, 42, of Wuppertal, Germany, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the murder of Leajunne Wood.

The Metropolitan Police said that the murder charge follows an incident in December 2007 in Hayes, west London.

Leajunne, who was four months old at the time, suffered life-changing injuries, the force said.

He died on 6 December 2021, following what was later revealed by pathologist reports to be complications from a severe head injury.

The findings emerged in 2023, prompting the Met Police to launch a murder investigation.

Wood will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.