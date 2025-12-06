Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

German man arrested at Heathrow and charged with teen’s murder

Lejunae Wood will appear in court over the 2021 death

Izzie Addison
Saturday 06 December 2025 04:36 EST
The Metropolitan Police arrested Lejunae Wood on Thursday
The Metropolitan Police arrested Lejunae Wood on Thursday (PA Archive)

A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport over the death of a boy who died 14 years after suffering a head injury.

Lejunae Wood, 42, of Wuppertal, Germany, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the murder of Leajunne Wood.

The Metropolitan Police said that the murder charge follows an incident in December 2007 in Hayes, west London.

Leajunne, who was four months old at the time, suffered life-changing injuries, the force said.

He died on 6 December 2021, following what was later revealed by pathologist reports to be complications from a severe head injury.

The findings emerged in 2023, prompting the Met Police to launch a murder investigation.

Wood will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

